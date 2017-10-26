Two Slough secondary schools rank among country's best

Two of Slough’s secondary schools have soared to the top of the Department for Education’s performance charts.

Upton Court Grammar school emerged as the country’s best mixed grammar school under the Progress 8 measure, which was rolled out across all schools last year.

Progress 8 is a measure of student’s progress between key stages two and four, across eight different subjects.

The Lascelles Road school came joint-ninth overall with its Progress 8 score of +1.21, which is based on GCSEs awarded in 2017.

It shows students perform almost one and a quarter grades higher than they would if they attended another school.

Head of school Mark Pritchard said: “The school being ranked in the top 10 of all schools nationally for student progress is testament to the hard work of students and the expertise of our dedicated staff.

“These results are fantastic and reveal the outstanding education students at Upton Court Grammar School receive. Our whole community is bursting with pride.”

Khalsa Secondary Academy came 26th in the charts with a score of +1.04.

CEO of Khalsa Academies Trust Nick Singh Kandola said: “This is a fantastic achievement by our students, many of which have come to the school with below the expected level of attainment and have achieved such outstanding results.

“The students, parents, staff and governors have achieved so much against significant challenges.”

About 65 per cent of the Hollybush Hill school’s students come from the Slough area.

It came second in the Progress 8 charts out of all Slough schools and was the highest achieving non-selective school in the borough.

The school also ranked in the top 5 per cent nationally in the Department for Education’s Attainment 8 measure, which measures students’ average grade across the same eight subjects as Progress 8.