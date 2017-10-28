'Jubilant' Diwali celebrations held at Slough Hindu Temple

Thousands of worshipers watched the sky light up as they celebrated Diwali at Slough’s Hindu temple.

The religious festival celebrates the return of Lord Rama and his family to the ancient city of Ayodhya, after 14 years in exile having defeated the demon king Ravana.

To celebrate his return people light candles and let off fireworks as symbols of the triumph of good over evil.

About 2,000 people attended the ceremony at Slough’s Keel Drive temple on Thursday, October 19.

Worshippers took part in special prayers at about 7.30pm before lighting lanterns and candles, followed by a big fireworks display.

A choice of sweet treats was provided to attendees.

Head priest Naresh Saraswat said: “It was very good, very jubilant. The kids really enjoyed it.”

He said the lighting of candles is symbolic of bringing joy to others.

“We help other people to move on and bring more light and happiness to other people’s lives,” he added.