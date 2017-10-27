Slough Islamic Trust members travel to Bangladesh to help Rohingya refugees

A team of volunteers from the Slough Islamic Trust have returned from an aid mission to Bangladesh where they helped displaced Rohingya Muslims.

At the start of September, worshipers at the Jamia Masjid Ghousia mosque in Diamond Road began fundraising to help the Rohingya of Myanmar, who have fled across the border to Bangladesh because of reported massacres by the army in their homeland.

After raising more than £129,000, a team of volunteers from the trust flew to Bangladesh on Saturday, October 14, and returned to the UK on Sunday after a 31-hour journey. The team travelled to the country’s district of Cox’s Bazar, where they assisted refugees in camps, providing food, clothing and supplies.

Trustee chairman Muhammad Afzal said many refugees sleep in makeshift tents made of bamboo and plastic sheets, which he called a ‘horrible situation’.

“(For) some children, their parents have been slaughtered before their eyes and they are dumb and deaf, not speaking,” he said. “You can’t imagine it.”

Members of the team contributed extra money from their own pockets, bringing the total to about £150,000.

The team also paid for about three months worth of medicine to be administered by medical volunteers.

Muhammad described an ‘ocean of people’ filling the country’s refugee camps and said that their help was ‘a drop in the ocean’ but that he remains hopeful.

The 79-year-old said the Western world and other global superpowers were not doing enough to help.

“The Western world is doing nothing,” he said.

“America, Britain and the Western world, big powers, they could solve the problem.”

He suggested many political powerhouses, including India and China, need to keep Burma politically on side and chose to turn a blind eye.

Fellow trustee Israr Mirza says he has written to Slough MP Tan Dhesi to ‘mobilise’ the UK government.

The trust is continuing to collect donations and members hope to return to the Bangladeshi-Myanmar border soon.

Visit www.sloughislamictrust.com or contact 01753 674022 for details on how to donate.