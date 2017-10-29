Tickets go on sale for Upton Court bonfire and fireworks

Tickets for Slough Borough Council’s annual Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, November 4, are now on sale.

The Express-sponsored event at Upton Court Park includes a 20-minute firework display and a 60-foot real bonfire.

The spectacle, which attracts about 10,000 people each year, will feature a funfair, a variety of food and free parking.

Advanced tickets are available in all of the borough’s libraries, Montem Leisure Centre in Montem Lane and MyCouncil in Slough High Street. Family tickets, covering a group of four with at least one child, cost £15. Tickets in advance are £6 for adults and £4 for children and senior citizens. Children under the age of four are admitted free entry.

Tickets at the gate are £10 for adults and £8 for children and no family tickets will be available.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the fireworks will be lit at about 7.45pm and the bonfire at approximately 8.15pm.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/bonfire to book.