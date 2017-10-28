In pictures: Pumpkin carving at Dedworth Library

Spooky pumpkins illuminated Dedworth Library as children carved their own designs for Halloween.

The event, which took place on Thursday, October 26, gave parents and children a chance to discover what the library has to offer during half term.

Lisa Kimber, a community champion for Tesco’s Dedworth Road superstore, donated 25 pumpkins for youngsters to get creative with.

Jenny Compton-Williams, 11, stole the show with her cat-inspired pumpkin which had whiskers and a pointy nose carved into it.

PSCO Les Bradfield also served up hearty pumpkin soup and crusty bread rolls from his Fun Food Station.

Clewer North councillors Hashim Bhatti and Nicola Pryer also popped in with Eton Wick councillor Samantha Rayner to show their support.

Library assistant Heather Allen said: “Everyone pitched in and helped the children with their designs.

“Events like this are great for building community spirit and the kids had a wonderful time.”