Private fire engine outside Nova House is costing council about £2k a day

Approximately £2,000 per day is being spent keeping a fire engine outside a private block of flats 24 hours a day by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Since September 29, SBC has paid for a private fire engine to be stationed outside Nova House in Buckingham Gardens 24-hours a day as a precaution.

The building failed a cladding fire safety test in June in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster and on Friday, October 6, SBC announced its intention to buy the freeholding company, Ground Rent Estates 5 Limited, due to concerns over residents’ safety.

Although the council will not reveal an exact amount, a council spokeswoman said keeping the privately owned fire engine has cost about £2,000 per day.

Negotiations with the freeholder are ongoing and the council has been carrying out inspections of the flats this week to make sure there are no unexpected surprises in the seven-storey block.

SBC’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting has called the decision into question and will hold a meeting tomorrow (Monday) at The Curve in William Street, starting at 6.30pm.