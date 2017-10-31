Tue, 31
12 °C
Wed, 01
14 °C
Thu, 02
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

Horrible Science illustrator teaches youngsters to draw during library visits

Youngsters got creative when the illustrator from the Horrible Science series visited Britwell and Langley libraries on Tuesday, October 24.

Tony De Saulles drew cartoons from the highly successful educational book series and invited youngsters to draw with him.

They worked slowly, line by line, learning cartoon tips and science facts and had their work signed by Tony at the end of the sessions.

About 90 children and 50 parents attended each session.

Langley Library supervisor Amrin Bhatti said: “It was a great event. The kids really loved it, were engaged and enthusiastic throughout the session.”

Tony said: “The children produced piles of mini-masterpieces, learning lots of illustration and cartooning tips.

“It's always exciting to see how different everybody's drawings turn out."

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved