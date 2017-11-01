The Curve hosts Halloween-themed art class

Youngsters got creative at a spooky Halloween-themed art class at The Curve on Halloween.

A group of 17 under-fives attended the session at the William Street library and cultural centre yesterday (Tuesday), which was run by community art group Art Your Heart Out.

Techniques included leaf rubbing, which involves rubbing leaves on black paper to create a textured effect, and cotton bud painting.

Youngsters sported an array of creepy costumes, dressing up as bats, devils and zombies.

“They really dressed up,” said organiser Sinead Quinn.

“The parents thought it was good, at the end of the day the kids got trick-or-treat bags and they all said thank you. They really enjoyed it.”

Art Your Heart Out has recently applied for money from the Heathrow Community Fund and is currently looking for a new volunteer to join its ranks.

Click here for more information.