Council scrutiny committee expresses concerns over Nova House takeover

Concerns over losing money by taking control of a private block of flats in central Slough were expressed at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) scrutiny committee meeting on Monday.

The extraordinary meeting was called after SBC’s cabinet announced on Friday, October 6, its intention to buy Ground Rent Estates 5 Limited, the freeholder of Nova House in Buckingham Gardens.

SBC made the decision due to concerns for the safety of residents in the seven-storey block, following a failed cladding safety test in June in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

SBC is currently negotiating with the freeholder.

Committee members worried that overseas leaseholders may refuse to contribute to the estimated £4million it will take to improve the building’s cladding and address other maintenance issues.

Non-committee member James Swindlehurst said: “It just struck me that there’s substantial risk to the council from taking full ownership of this problem.”

He complained that councillors were unable to see a report on the building until cabinet had made its decision.

“I couldn’t really understand why this couldn’t have gone to scrutiny,” he added.

He asked why more could not be done to force the freeholders to carry out the work including lending money to them and said despite concerns over funds, the freeholder is part of a larger group of companies.

“It’s not as if there aren’t funds up the tree,” he said.

SBC’s commissioner for housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “Yes it’s going to cost a huge amount of money for Slough. There are ways and means that we will recoup that money.”

Financial details were discussed in part two of the meeting, which was held in private.

SBC’s interim director of place and development Mike England said cabinet considered lending money to the freeholders but said the council had doubts the freeholder had the ability to solve the issues. He also said the Housing Act powers to force freeholders to undertake works were ‘too slow’ to ensure residents’ safety.

He said tenants may have to be temporarily re-housed depending on what works are required.

Overseas leaseholders who do not pay could forfeit their properties via a compulsory purchase order, but Cllr Wal Chahal (Con, Upton) said these were ‘complicated legal processes’.

He questioned why leaseholders should bear the brunt of the costs for something that was not their fault and asked if SBC can go after insurers.

In September, the Express reported that the cladding material used was different to that specified by original developer TPS Nova.

After the meeting, leaseholder Richard Venables said: “The council should be targeting the insurers BLP and the firm which signed off the building, Butler & Young.”

Committee members agreed to take no further action but asked for more transparency in the process.

The meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.