Work underway for 'spectacular' Upton Court bonfire and fireworks display

Preparations are running smoothly for Slough Borough Council’s Upton Court Park Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday which is attended by about 10,000 people every year.

The Express-sponsored spectacle features a 60ft bonfire, a 20 minute firework display, music, a funfair, a variety of food and free parking.

Slough Borough Council’s commercial and events officer Lynsey Hellewell said: “Preparations are all going well and the bonfire will be built by Friday.

“We’re obviously watching the weather which is looking okay.”

A protective barrier allows audience members to feel the heat of the burning mass from a safe distance.

Lynsey said this year’s fireworks and music would be ‘spectacular for sure’.

Other attractions include dodgems, a haunted house and a variety of glowsticks in different colours and shapes which are available for youngsters.

The bonfire, fireworks, music, security and a number of other aspects of the night are organised by special effects company Force FX.

Production manager Mark Wynne-Pedder said: “It’s all good clean wood so it burns really nicely and burns really quickly.

“We make improvements every year and we try to keep things as fresh as possible.”

He told spectators to expect ‘a big old bang’.

Force FX’s display is pre-programmed and fired electronically to the music.

“We put a soundtrack together and then from that we can then create the show.

“It’s pretty accurate and we allow for weather and all sorts of things.”

Mark, who has now worked on the Slough show for ten years, added: “Some people think it’s a waste of money for the council to have. It does pay for itself.

“It’s safe to do it that way rather than people going to the local shop and buying a few pounds worth of fireworks and upsetting the neighbours.

“It’s a much bigger and better display and it’s safe for everybody.”

Gates open at 5.30pm and fireworks will be lit at about 7.45pm followed by the bonfire at about 8.15pm.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/bonfire to book.