Third man charged with the murder of Ismail Mohammed

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in Slough.

Rick Musaba, of Rolt Street, Lewisham, London, was charged yesterday (Wednesday) in relation to an incident in Salt Hill Park on July 10 in which two men were stabbed.

One of the victims, Ismail Mohammed, died from his injuries three weeks later. The other victim sustained serious injuries.

Musaba becomes the third person to be charged in the investigation. On September 29, Thames Valley Police charged Oladapo Obadare, 25, of no fixed address, with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Musaba is due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).