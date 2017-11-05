Spooky solicitors hand out sweets during Halloween parade

A petrifying parade down Slough High Street was held on Halloween by creepy costume-clad staff from a solicitors firm.

Every year Aston Bond Solicitors in Windsor Road, Slough, hold the parade, handing out sweets to children and stopping for photos with passers-by.

The company’s events co-ordinator Nicola Darby said: “It went really well. All the shopkeepers come out and lots of photos were taken.

“It was good, we spread lots of joy.”

Out of the 15 members of staff taking part, Jade Gani won the title of best costume with her morbid mummy outfit.

Other ghoulish get-ups included zombies, witches and Nicola came dressed as Medusa.

“It’s just a bit of fun for the start of the festive season,” she added.