In pictures: Slough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

Thousands looked on as the town’s annual firework display fizzed, crackled and popped into the night on Saturday.

A huge fireball marked the start of the pyrotechnic display at Upton Court Park with a loud bang before the smaller wispy fireworks hissed into the sky to the sound of ‘Bat Out of hell’ by Meatloaf and other fire related hits including ‘Great Balls of Fire’ by Jerry Lee Lewis.

As the display steadily built it ended with a crescendo of rockets and a huge cheer from the crowd.

The mayor, Councillor Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), and Slough MP Tan Dhesi joined the crowds for the celebrations.

The mayor said: "It’s great to see everyone here who are all having a good time.

"I think it’s a great way for people to come out, families and children, and enjoy the display and the time together.

“I think the children especially look forward to it.”

The event, which also featured a fun fair and more than a dozen food and drink stalls, is sponsored by the Express and organised by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Simon and Kate Peacock from Burnham were watching with their two sons Jack, 10, and Adam, six, who both gave the display a big thumbs up.

Simon added: "It's been great, we've really enjoyed it.”

Watching with them was Holly Hunter, nine, who wanted another go on the ‘amazing’ waltzer cars.

Shortly after the display the bonfire was lit and cast a warm orange glow across the entire field.

One of the organisers for SBC Kate Pratt joked: “We love a big fire.”

Eleanor Rollinson was sat in a chair with a blanket watching the fire. She had come from Newbury to help set up the firework display.

The 17-year-old said: "I really like the fire because of how big it is and how much it lights up the whole place.”