'Inspirational achievements' recognised at Slough Youth Awards

Key contributions to the town from young people across the area were recognised at the Slough Youth Awards on Thursday.

The Curve staged the second annual ceremony, hosted by 15-year-olds Callum Fullam and Raakhi Sharma from Slough Youth Parliament.

Aadam Siddiqi was named young entrepreneur, Erin Simmonds was young sportsperson and Louise Love scooped young environmentalist.

Cameron Miller won the young inspiration award, spoken word group Empoword bagged young artist and the winner of the young volunteer award will be announced at the voluntary sector awards on Friday, November 17.

The sold-out crowd were treated to performances by Beat Routes music collective, Empoword and a music video produced by girls from the town’s Roma community.

Councillor Madhuri Bedi, cabinet member for children, education and families, said: “This year’s Slough Youth Awards have rightly put the inspirational achievements of our young people front and centre.

“Slough’s young people continue to make an amazing contribution to our local community and I feel honoured to have been in attendance this evening.

“The young people in attendance are the bright future of our borough and I congratulate them on their tremendous efforts in improving and showcasing our town.”