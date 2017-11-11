Active Movement programme launches to tackle childhood obesity and inactivity

A borough-wide initiative to get children more active was launched at Eden Girls School on Friday, November 3.

The council, which has teamed up with Active Movement to deliver the scheme, said rates of childhood obesity and inactivity in Slough were the highest in the South-east.

The programme runs from nursery up to secondary schools and aims to inspire children to spend less time sitting and become more active.

The programme was demonstrated at the school in Bath Road to show the health benefits of low-level activity, including short walks and regular movement.

Pupils from Eden Girls School, Montem Academy and Wexham Court Primary School all attended the launch.

Councillor Sabia Hussain, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “It is vital we do all we can to enable the children and young people of Slough to lead physically and emotionally healthy lives.

“Slough Borough Council is committed to the wellbeing of the community it serves and the Active Movement programme is a fantastic initiative that will help us raise fit and healthy children and young people.

“The statistics are clear. Childhood obesity and rates of inactivity are on the rise, both in Slough and across the country. Now is the time for action.”