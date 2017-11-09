Slough Foodbank sees 27% rise in demand for emergency food parcels

Demand for emergency food parcels at Slough Foodbank has seen a 27 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

Between April 1 and September 30, 1,892 three-day emergency food supplies were provided to people in crisis by Slough Foodbank – including 658 to children.

As a member of The Trussell Trust’s network, the food bank believes the increase is due to people struggling with issues related to benefit payments, low wages and insecure work.

In addition, there has been partial Universal Credit rollout in the area and the six-plus week waiting period for a first payment can contribute to debt, mental health issues and rent arrears.

In the months leading up to Christmas a number of factors, such as cold weather and high energy bills, mean the network traditionally sees a spike in food bank use.

Slough Foodbank is asking the community to donate food or volunteer at a national food collection, organised by Tesco in partnership with The Trussell Trust and Fareshare. It will take place in Slough between November 30 and December 2 at Tesco Extra in Wellington Street.

Last year more than 5,000 meals were provided by the collection.

It costs £100 a day to run Slough Foodbank and manager Sue Sibany-King said: “It’s really worrying that we are still seeing an increase in need for emergency food across Slough.

“Every week people are referred to us after something unavoidable - like illness, a delayed benefit payment or an unexpected bill - which means there’s no money left for food.

“It’s only with local people’s help that we’re able to provide vital support when it matters most, and whilst we hope one day there’ll be no need for our work, until that day comes we’ll be working hard to help prevent people going hungry.

“Thank you so much to everyone who already donates time, food and money to help local people.

“If you’re not already involved, we’d love to hear from you.”

Visit www.slough.foodbank.org.uk to find out more.