Host of festivities lined up for Slough Christmas lights switch-on

One lucky person will have the chance to kick-start the festive season and help turn on Slough’s Christmas lights.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has organised a range of live performances, from Indian drummers to school choirs, for the event which is taking place on Saturday, November 18.

Numbered tickets will be handed out in the Town Square on the day of the switch-on, with prizes from high street retailers including Starbucks and McDonald’s dished out to the winners.

First prize will be the chance to turn on the town centre’s festive lights alongside the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah, Express editor Martin Trepte and Father Christmas.

SBC’s commercial and events officer Lynsey Hellewell said: “We think it’s nice to include the crowd in the celebrations and we’ve talked to retailers and they’ve donated lovely prizes as well.

“For us, it’s taxpayers money that pays for the event so we think it’s good to give something back to the residents.”

The festivities will get underway at 11am with a range of pop-up performances organised by HOME Slough due to take place.

The Bollywood Brass Band will be playing in the High Street from 11.40am to noon and in the Town Square from 1.55-2.15pm.

A fiery brand of Balkan music will also be served up by Op Sa! during three performances between 12.30pm and 2.10pm.

Entertainment on the main stage is running from 1-6pm with Indian performance drummers Ministry of Dhol, dancers from the Creative Academy and a choir from Slough’s Claycots School all on the bill.

The switch-on, which is sponsored by the Express, will round-off the evening at 5pm with fireworks set to light up the night sky before live music continues on the main stage until 6pm.