Chairman of Mustaqbill Future Foundation urges all communities to support the Poppy Appeal

The sacrifices made by Muslim, Sikh and Hindu soldiers during the First and Second World Wars should not be forgotten, says the chairman of a Slough community cohesion group.

The Mustaqbill Future Foundation held an event on Monday to raise awareness about the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal within the town’s Asian communities.

Representatives from all faiths met at the Yum Street café, in Slough High Street, and spoke about the role their communities played during the wars.

Chairman Nazar Lodhi said: “It’s about remembering the lives of all people who were involved to keep the democracy and freedom in our country.

“Some sections of the community still believe that Muslims are doing the wrong things and it’s about time people understood the number of Muslims that died in the Second World War.”

He also urged members of all faiths to take part in Remembrance Day activities in the town.