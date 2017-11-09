Slough children collect supplies for Anguillan school hit by Hurricane Irma

Supplies are being shipped out this week to the small Caribbean island of Anguilla which was devastated by Hurricane Irma in September.

Joycelyn John and Violet Lake from the Anguilla Community Group spoke to children at St Mary’s School in Yew Tree Road, Slough, about shortages on the island.

Violet, who is a former teacher at the school, said: “We both have family connections to the island.

“We informed them of some of the needs of hurricane-ravaged Anguilla.”

The school has partnered up with West End Primary School in Anguilla and teachers, children and parents collected a range of supplies for the school.

The items were boxed up by the Anguilla Community Group at Slough Cricket Club on Tuesday and were due to be shipped out this week.