Leadership crisis said to be bringing council into 'disrepute' as deputy is removed

Councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) has been removed from her position as deputy leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) by its leader.

The decision comes after the leader, Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman), was suspended from the Labour Party on Friday.

As of Monday, Cllr Hussain also no longer holds her post as the cabinet member for health and wellbeing but will serve as interim leader of Slough Labour Group during Cllr Munawar’s suspension.

She would not speculate on the reason why she was removed from her cabinet post.

“There’s a serious investigation being taken by the Labour Party and as a group we take these matters very seriously,” she said.

“The leader is independent from the group at the moment.

“On Monday, November 13, officers from the regional office will address our Labour Group meeting.

“Until then it’s not for us to speculate on the nature of the complaints against Cllr Munawar.

“But given what has been going on nationally I’d like to remind all councillors of their responsibility as elected representatives.

“And for the Labour Group it will be business as usual.”

An SBC spokeswoman said: “The council has a strong leader model which means that the leader still has responsibility for appointing cabinet members and the deputy leader.

“The leader remains in charge until he resigns or is removed by a vote of full council.”

Cllr Hussain unleashed a scathing objection to the potential appointment of Roger Parkin as SBC chief executive by Cllr Munawar at a meeting on October 31.

The Slough Conservatives deputy group leader has accused senior Labour leaders of bringing Slough Borough Council into disrepute.

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) said: “This has been bubbling for about a year since Ruth Bagley [former chief executive] made the accusations about why she was removed based around discrimination, corruption and bullying – to the point where we are now really.”

Cllr Bains said the accusations made against the interim CEO, Roger Parkin, and the suspension of the leader showed the Labour group was incapable of putting things right and is bringing the town into disrepute.

He told the Express: “Someone needs to act to ensure services are still being delivered.”

He added that the Conservative group were discussing the possibility of bringing a vote of no confidence in the leader to the next full council meeting on Tuesday, November 28.

“No matter what happens I still think we need some sort of independent investigation from the point of Ruth Bagley’s dismissal to ensure the mistakes aren’t made again.”