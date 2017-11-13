Act of Remembrance held in Slough town centre

Hundreds gathered in Slough Town Square for an annual Act of Remembrance yesterday (Sunday).

Councillors, cadets and police officers listened to war poem In Flanders Field, which was read by a cadet before the crowd fell silent for one minute.

The Act of Remembrance took place around a makeshift altar of drums before the crowds proceeded to St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

Mayor of Slough Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham) said: “There was a big turn out even though it was freezing cold.

“It is important that we remember the people that have sacrificed their lives for this country.

“I was glad to see a lot of little children and even people who participated in the wars.”

The service of remembrance continued at St Mary’s before a wreath laying at the war memorial.