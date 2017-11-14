New bin lorries unveiled as council prepares to retake control of environmental services

New look bin lorries have been unveiled as Slough Borough Council prepares to retake control of environmental services.

The lorries are part of a new fleet which will hit the streets when the council takes responsibility of the service on December 1, which includes bin collections, street cleaning, grounds and highway maintenance, and the Chalvey waste and recycling centre.

Councillor Fiza Matloob, commissioner for highways and transport, said: “The new vehicles look amazing and will be very visible on the streets of Slough.

“The new fleet is representative of a new era for environmental services where we have a directly employed workforce for the first time in more than 15 years.”

From December 1 the new service can be contacted on 01753 475111.