Fly-tipper found guilty of dumping mattress and animal cage in Iver

A fly-tipper who was witnessed dumping a mattress and metal cage in a ditch in Iver has been fined in court.

Henry Doe, 53, of Foxborough Close, Langley, stood trial for fly-tipping at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 2.

The court heard on May 6 a Thames Valley Police community support officer (PCSO) drove along Trenches Lane and noted there was no dumped waste along the road.

Driving back down the lane, the officer spotted a tipper truck parked close to the junction of Love Hill Lane and a man throwing a large object into the ditch.

The offender then drove off alone.

The PCSO noted the registration number and found a mattress and a large metal cage in a ditch at the roadside.

Doe was found to be the insured driver of the truck and during a police interview admitted he had been at the location in the vehicle at the time but said a male passenger had got out and inspected an animal cage in the ditch in case it was in usable condition.

He said the passenger decided not to take the cage and returned it to the ditch.

Despite admitting that he had dog kennels at his home that used metal cages, Doe maintained the story of the passenger throughout his trial, even presenting a defence witness appearing via video link.

The District Judge at the magistrates' court did not believe Doe's account and found him guilty of fly-tipping the two items.

Doe was fined £480 and ordered to pay £384 costs.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Visit http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly to report dumped waste.