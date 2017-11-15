Teenager taken to hospital after Slough hammer attack

04:02PM, Wednesday 15 November 2017
Police are investigating a hammer attack on a teenage boy in Slough.
Officers were called to Bantry Road at about 7pm on Thursday, November 9, where the 15-year-old had been assaulted.
He was treated for minor injuries in hospital and has since been discharged.
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.
