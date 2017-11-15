Wed, 15
12 °C
Thu, 16
13 °C
Fri, 17
9 °C
SECTION INDEX

Teenager taken to hospital after Slough hammer attack

Police are investigating a hammer attack on a teenage boy in Slough.

Officers were called to Bantry Road at about 7pm on Thursday, November 9, where the 15-year-old had been assaulted.

He was treated for minor injuries in hospital and has since been discharged.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved