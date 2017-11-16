SPICE win award at Synchronised Skating Championships

An ice skating group for people with special needs bagged an award for their Beauty and the Best routine at the Lee Valley Synchronised Skating Championships.

With many teams using the competition as a dress rehearsal for the British Championships, Slough-based SPICE (Special People on Ice) were invited to compete and showcase their skills as one of the UK’s only special needs synchronised teams.

The event’s awards ceremony came to an end on Monday, November 6, with the presentation of a ‘Special Achievement’ award for SPICE.

Alan Seabrook, general manager at Vibrant Partnerships, the charitable arm of Lee Valley Leisure Trust Ltd, said: “We were honoured to welcome Team SPICE to Lee Valley – their performance was a great example of how ice skating can be accessible to all, regardless of ability or impairment.”