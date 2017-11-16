Study names Slough 'most productive place in the UK'

A report has crowned Slough as the most productive place in the UK.

The Centre for Cities revealed yesterday (Wednesday) that the town beat London to the top spot.

Its report, titled ‘The role of place in the UK’s productivity puzzle’ lists Slough as top for productivity with £82,100 of output per worker compared to London with £73,700 and Reading with £68,900.

The analysis is based on Office of National Statistics data on regional gross value added by local authorities in the UK, and the ONS Business Register of Employment Survey.

Slough Borough Council leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “Slough has been built on hard work, business and an aspiration population.

“We are a working town, home to all types of workers from big business headquarters to smaller enterprises and entrepreneurs.

“Slough means business and we are continuing to build on our past successes with investment in new homes, leisure, infrastructure, schools, green spaces – all of which brings further investment in our town.

“Our regeneration plans are unprecedented with more than £60m being ploughed into our leisure facilities, huge plans for town centre homes, leisure and retail schemes on the old TVU and old library sites and working with the owners of the shopping centres for a major scheme which will herald a new era for the town centre.

“Just two months ago, Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job sites, named Slough as the top place to work in the UK and now we have also been listed again, by an independent organisation as top for business.”

General manager of development partnership Slough Urban Renewal, Andy Howell, said: “We always knew Slough was a place where people contributed to the UK economy, where business thrives and communities build their futures.

“This productivity and approach to business and investment is one of the reasons we were eager to team up with the council and form Slough Urban Renewal to drive the regeneration agenda.

“Slough has a very bright future and we are proud to be a part of it.”