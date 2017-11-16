Two men convicted after attempted burglary of Slough Starbucks

Two Slough men have been convicted after an attempted burglary of a Starbucks and for possession of a blade.

Daniel Calisse, 34, of Hartland Close, and Dwayne Dunne, 38, of Windsor Road, both pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of possession of a bladed article at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Calisse and Dunne used tools to smash through the front door of Starbucks in Slough High Street.

They were then disturbed and ran from the scene but were arrested nearby by police officers.

Supervising officer, Detective Sergeant Andrew Penrith, said: “Calisse and Dunne were caught by officers immediately after their attempts to break into Starbucks.

“Due to the overwhelming evidence against them they had little option but to plead guilty to the charges.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who alerted police that the offence was in progress and those who supported the investigation.

“I would also like to thank council staff who helped to obtain CCTV which was pivotal to the investigation.

“This investigation demonstrates that by working together with the public and partner agencies we can catch offenders and bring them to justice.”

A date for their sentencing at Reading Crown Court has not yet been confirmed.