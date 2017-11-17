Council social worker assistant jailed for stealing from elderly men in her care

A social worker assistant at Slough Borough Council who abused her position by stealing thousands of pounds from two elderly men has been jailed.

Siobhan Baker, 29, of The Avenue, Wraysbury, Staines, was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, November 1, having pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Between May 2015 and February 2016, Baker was an allocated social worker assistant for the two victims, both men in their 80s.

Baker visited the two in their respective homes and took their bank cards to withdraw cash.

One victim lost about £31,000 and the second lost about £7,000.

The fraud was brought to police attention when one of the victims noticed on his bank statement that two large amounts of cash had been withdrawn from his account.

Baker was charged with the offences on July 24 this year.

She was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in jail.

Detective Constable Natasha Gidda said: “This was a lengthy investigation whereby the police were able to give both victims the closure they needed.

“If anyone feels that someone in a position of trust is abusing them in any way then I would urge you to call police.

“Everyone has a voice and we will look in to your concerns no matter how big or small you think they may be.”