Artists to entertain shoppers before Slough Christmas lights switch-on

Quirky costume-clad performers will brighten up the town centre today (Saturday) in the hours leading up to the Christmas lights switch-on.

Home Slough, a group aiming to rejuvenate Slough’s art scene, has prepared a line-up of music, dancing and performance art running from 11am to 3pm.

The switch-on will follow at 5pm in the Town Square.

Featuring in Home Slough’s ‘Streets Alive’ Christmas programme is the Natural Theatre Company who will amuse and bemuse shoppers with wacky performances along the High Street and Town Square.

Acts will include ‘cabin crew’ where passers-by will be greeted by an imaginary air stewards, ‘Coneheads’ in tribute to the 1993 sci-fi flick and ‘clock heads’.

“I think they’re creating unusual situations where people find themselves sitting down, they turn around and find a massive clock sitting next to their head,” said programme manager Milan Govedarica.

Liverpool-based stilt walkers Artemis will wow shoppers with their brightly coloured outfits.

As part of Bring Your Own Future, an art project commissioned by Home Slough, pop-up guerrilla workshops teaching watercolour painting will show up at different locations across the Queensmere Observatory shopping centre, outside Starbucks and in McKenzie Square.

The Bollywood Brass Band will play hits from Indian films in the High Street from 11.40am to noon and again from 12.30- 12.50pm.

The three funky drummers and six horns will play again on the Town Square stage from 1.55pm to 2.15pm and at McKenzie Square from 2.40pm to 3pm.

Op Sa!’s 10-piece ensemble will fill the town centre with lively gypsy and Balkan beats, performing in the High Street from noon to 12.20pm, in McKenzie Square from 1pm to 1.20pm and on the Town Square stage from 3.05pm to 3.25pm.

Slough Borough Council’s traditional singing and dancing festivities will take place on the town centre stage from 1pm in the lead up to The Express-sponsored 5pm switch-on and fireworks, before live music continues on the main stage until 6pm.