Hospital apologises after patient's terminal cancer went undiagnosed

A 67-year-old grandmother given just weeks to live said she feels ‘robbed of precious time’ after being sent home from Wexham Park Hospital with undiagnosed terminal cancer.

Jennifer Coyne, from The Greenway, Cippenham, was first admitted to Wexham Park Hospital on Wednesday, July 12, after complaining of stomach pains.

She underwent two x-rays, a CT scan and colonoscopy before being treated for a digestive condition and discharged on Monday, July 17.

However the CT scan revealed a shadow on the liver and lungs which was later discovered to be ‘secondary cancer deposits’.

Mrs Coyne said: “For me it seemed like they just wanted me out of the hospital and the bed. Why didn’t they ask for a second opinion? But he never, he just said go home.”

She was readmitted on Sunday, July 23, after spending five days at home in pain with vomiting.

“I didn’t know what day it was,” added Mrs Coyne, who has a daughter and two grandchildren.

At that point the nature of the initial CT report was realised and she was told she had terminal cancer.

Mrs Coyne was transferred to an appropriate ward and has since been undergoing palliative chemotherapy. In August, she was told she had two to four weeks to live.

“When they told me I just thought how can I fight this? It’s hard. After each treatment I’ve felt like giving up but I can’t do that.

“But those extra few days could have given me more precious time, I feel like I’ve been robbed.

“It felt like I was just a number or a pound sign but I’m going to make the most of the time I have left.”

A letter signed by Sir Andrew Morris, CEO at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The department and the trust would like to sincerely apologise to Mrs Coyne and her family for the missed opportunity to communicate important clinical information and the impact this had on Mrs Coyne and her family to prepare for subsequent events.

“Whilst Mrs Coyne received her diagnosis and treatment in a time frame expected within NHS care standards, we recognise the pathway followed would not be the intended or ideal one.

“The cause for this unexpected pathway and lack of patient and family knowledge was the breakdown in communication between junior and senior doctors prior to discharge on July 17, for which we again sincerely apologise for.”