Backpacks of essential items being collected to help homeless

A fundraiser from Cippenham is hoping to give the homeless a helping hand over Christmas with backpacks full of essential items.

Samantha Daynes has been fundraising and collecting items for Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), a charity that sees about 40 people a day visit its centre looking for help.

Samantha said she wanted to fill as many rucksacks as possible with essentials such as toiletries, water, sanitary items, wet wipes, ring pull canned foods and winter clothes.

Samantha said: “As the weather gets colder, we wanted to make sure we could give a little comfort to these people who are part of our hometown and community, and we can do this by donating rucksacks full of essential items we all take for granted.

“I know giving a bag is just a drop in the ocean compared to the overall issue of homelessness, but it will make a huge difference to those SHOC helps.”

Email samantha.daynes@cwgc.org or visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shocbags to get involved.