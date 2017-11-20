In pictures: Slough Christmas light switch-on

Rainy weather failed to dampen spirits at Slough Borough Council’s annual Christmas lights switch-on attended by about 1,000 people on Saturday.

Entertainment was put on in the town centre all day, including singing from Claycots School Choir and Punjabi dancing.

Art consortium Home Slough laid out a whacky and wonderful programme featuring a range of performance artists and bands, while students from Slough’s Creative Academy showed off their moves and DK Productions gave a sneak peak of its upcoming Aladdin pantomime.

Numbered tickets were handed out throughout the day with prizes up for grabs.

A young boy from Slough won the top prize which included the privilege of turning on the town centre’s festive lights alongside Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah, Express editor Martin Trepte and Father Christmas on the main stage.

When the button was pressed the sky was lit up with fireworks as a flurry of fake-snow was dropped over the Town Square.

The council’s commercial and events officer Lynsey Hellewell said she ‘couldn’t be more pleased’ with the event, which was sponsored by The Express.

Cllr Shah said: “I think the weather doesn’t stop people coming out. You can see the enjoyment and excitement of Christmas.”