Council to allocate 18 new builds to families on housing waiting list

A host of families on the council’s housing waiting list will be moving into new homes this week following the completion of 18 new properties.

The street of new homes, named Foxglove Close, has been handed to Slough Borough Council to allocate to waiting families ‘as soon as possible’.

All the properties are two or three bedroom homes, with one bungalow which has been specially built to meet the needs of a tenant with disabilities.

It forms part of the Wexham Green development, on the site of the former Wexham Nursery off Wexham Road, created through Slough Urban Renewal.

When complete, the council said the development will deliver 104 homes, including 34 affordable properties.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, cabinet member of housing, said: “Housing is at a premium in Slough and none more so than affordable homes.

“We promised to build more and better council homes for people on our housing waiting list and these 18 properties are perfect.

“With new homes in our small sites such as the old Lynch Pin public house, developments like Lydia Court and homes in larger developments like Milestone and now Wexham Green, we are building new council homes at a rate not seen in decades.”