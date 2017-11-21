Cabinet member defends council leader over explicit video allegation

Sexual harassment allegations against the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) have been dismissed by a member of his cabinet.

Council leader Cllr Sohail Munawar was suspended from the Labour Party on Friday, November 3, over an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment and bullying allegations.

He is alleged to have sent an explicit video to a number of party members over WhatsApp which the Express understands involved a cucumber.

However SBC’s cabinet member for children, education and families, Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough), says the video was sent by accident and was not pornographic.

“What’s going on is very, very unfair,” she said.

“He opened it and straight away it went to all his contacts.”

Cllr Bedi suggested this could have been the result of a virus.

“He sent everybody a text to say 'really sorry, please don’t open this'.”

She said the video, which she received, was of a doctor removing a cucumber from someone’s anus.

“It was a bit distasteful but it was by no means pornographic,” she added.

She said the clip was sent on a personal mobile phone and not a council one.

Cllr Munawar was unavailable for comment.