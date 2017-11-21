Students put their mark on building work to expand The Westgate School

Students, staff and governors put their mark on construction work to expand The Westgate School in Slough last week.

Signatures were penned onto the steel frame which forms the skeleton of the expansion at the school in Cippenham Lane on Thursday, November 16.

It includes a two-storey extension to the existing science block, which will provide a multi-purpose hall and a new sixth form centre.

A new two-storey teaching block will also be created, with specialist art and media rooms, as well as general classrooms.

Work on the existing school will bring three new maths rooms and a refurbishment of humanities and science rooms.

The work will also add car and cycle parking spaces, a new footpath and landscaping work.

When the project is complete, the school will become an eight-form entry secondary school providing 1,200 places for 11 to 16-year-olds, and an additional 150 places for post-16 education.

The work is part of Slough Borough Council’s plans to expand school provision in the borough.

Headteacher Susan Rose said: “The steel signing ceremony marked an exciting milestone in the extension of our school and was a great opportunity for everyone to see the fantastic progress that has already been made on site.

“The children and staff were thrilled to get a glimpse of what they can expect next year as they have been watching the development of the new site with great interest and are delighted to be gaining spacious new facilities in which to learn and teach.

“We look forward to seeing the completion of the project next year, which will provide a wonderful learning environment for the students of The Westgate School.”

See a timelapse video of the construction work below.