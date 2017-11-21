Thanks given to 'wonderful' volunteers at Slough CVS awards

A glamorous evening was enjoyed by Slough’s hard working volunteers at the 2017 Slough Council for Voluntary Services (SCVS) awards on Friday.

More than 200 guests attended the night at the Heathrow/Windsor Marriott Hotel in Langley which began with a champagne reception and a chocolate fountain and ended with dancing into the early hours of the morning.

Guests were wined and dined in style and entertained with music from Burnham’s Pop Goes the Choir.

SCVS chief officer Ramesh Kukar said: “We appreciate all those who care about others and volunteer their time, skills and wisdom to make a difference.

“We appreciate all our sponsors, partners and stakeholders. Together we are one community and tonight is a wonderful celebration of community.”

Addressing the crowd, Slough MP Tan Dhesi thanked nominees and said: “It's all you wonderful people who help to make the town the way it is.”

Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah said the borough’s volunteers ‘deserve the highest recognition, praise and thanks’.

Denesh Pawar won the Young Volunteer of the Award for his work with the Reach Out! group helping to look after children.

Having not had an easy start in life growing up in the care system, Denesh has made it his mission to improve the care experience for others in the borough.

Debenhams picked up the Business Support of the Year award for its collaboration with the Slough Carers Project during carers week in June, which saw staff handing more than 150 gifts bags containing makeup and other pampering products to volunteers.

The bags were individually made up by staff over the course of 100 hours.

The SCVS Partnership Award was picked up by Slough Borough Council’s mental health locality team for delivering an effective service which involves service users in its partnership board.

John Goudie, known as the heart and soul of the London and Slough Run’s night shelter, bagged the volunteer of the year award for his support and compassion for Slough’s homeless.

The Group of the Year award went to the 88 active volunteers at Wexham Park Hospital, who contribute to 23 different roles including patient companionship, assisting with mealtime, buggy driving, gardening and more.