Conservative accuses council leader of 'ripping off' vision for Slough university

The deputy leader of Slough’s Conservative Group has accused Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) leader of ‘ripping off’ his group’s ideas by expressing an interest in bringing a university campus to the borough.

SBC leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) expressed the vision for the future at the Slough Youth Awards on Thursday, November 2.

In response, Conservative Group deputy leader Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) said: “Delighted again that Cllr Munawar is ripping off our ideas.

“Our manifesto over the last few years has demanded that we bring back a university to the town.

"Cllr Dexter Smith has been demanding that the old TVU [Thames Valley University] site be ring reserved for a university site for years.

“So we are glad to see he agrees with our plans to bring a university back into this town.”

The TVU campus, on the corner of Bath Road and Stoke Road, shut down in 2010.

The site was bought by SBC in March to make way for a 1,400 new homes, shops and office space.

An SBC spokeswoman said: “It’s one of the aspirations of the leader of the council and of the council as a whole that we have some kind of university provision in Slough.”

She said this is more likely to mean providing a campus for an existing university or a research and development hub rather than a ‘University of Slough’.