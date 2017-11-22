New leisure centre 'bucking the trend' by providing a home for wildlife

The ‘wilder parts of the Slough population’ have been catered for as work to create a new leisure centre in the town progresses.

The build in Farnham Road can now play host to wildlife as the council says the project is ‘bucking the trend with the most critter-friendly site ever’.

Bug hotels, a pond, hedgehog houses, log piles for stag beetles, a bat protection area and bird feeders and boxes have all been created.

Nigel Franks, development manager for Slough Urban Renewal, which is leading the work, said: “I have never before seen a construction site where so much effort has been made to make space and suitable environments for local wildlife.”

Councillor Joginder Bal, cabinet member for leisure and environment, said: “The construction team is doing an excellent job on the build of the leisure centre and now also building new homes for some of the smaller, wilder parts of the Slough population.

“I look forward to seeing the amount of visitors to the wildlife habitats grow as the leisure centre continues to take shape.”