New Indian street food restaurant to open in Slough

A new Indian street food restaurant is opening which boasts offering diners a taste ‘from the sub-continent that they won’t have experienced anywhere else in the area’.

Rickshaw Road in William Street opens on Friday, December 1, and will feature light spiced fast food that can be found across the different regions of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The drinks will also be distinct with fragrant and spicy teas, including masala tea, and spiced cocktails like Chai Star Martini, as well as more traditional cocktails and popular wines, ciders and beers.

The restaurant seats 150 diners with a rustic theme and an open kitchen that allows diners to enjoy the theatre of watching their food being cooked.

Yoga Mogantas, managing director of MC Group2, which owns the restaurant, said: “The food is totally different from mainstream Indian restaurants.

“You won’t find the usual curries on the menu – instead there will be light and simple, delicious food.

“We’ve had a research team visiting different Indian states to source dishes we can recreate to give diners a unique authentic experience of street food.”

It will be open from 11am-11pm seven days a week.