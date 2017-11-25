Depression and anxiety support group appeals for storage space help

A support group for people with depression and anxiety is seeking help to continue its work.

Friends in Need, a scheme run by mental health charity Buckinghamshire Mind, provides arts and crafts sessions for sufferers of mild and moderate forms of depression, with patients often referred after courses of talking therapy.

However, the programme, which runs in Maidenhead and Windsor and has recently expanded into Slough, is seeking storage space to be able to continue its work.

Debbie Workman, the scheme’s area coordinator, said she was currently resorting to keeping materials in her own garage and living room.

She added: “The people who come have all been there, seen it and got the T-shirt [in terms of mental health] and because of that they can support each other.

“We all know what we need to do or what we should do when we’re feeling down but often we don’t and this can just give people a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

“For some people it really is a huge lifeline and without it a lot of people would be lost.”

Visit www.bucksmind.org.uk/services/friends-in-need or contact Debbie at 07964 376 951 or email debbie.workman@bucksmind.org.uk to find out more.