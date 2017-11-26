Reading Buses to take over Green Line 702 bus service

Reading Buses has announced it will be taking over the operation of the Green Line 702 service which runs from Bracknell to London via Windsor.

First Bus is withdrawing from the route on December 23 but is now set to be replaced on December 27.

The route begins at Bracknell Bus Station but stops at Legoland, Slough town centre and Langley High Street before finishing at London’s Victoria Coach Station.

Reading Buses says all London-bound journeys will run five minutes earlier to provide more turnaround time in the capital.

The company also plans to put on a special service on Christmas Eve.

Martijn Gilbert, chief executive officer of Reading Buses, said: “We are really excited to be taking over the long-standing Berkshire Green Line Service which is part of a network that has been in operation since the 1930s.”

Visit www.reading-buses.co.uk for information.