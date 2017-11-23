Slough hosts anti-violence and exploitation conference

Survivors of sexual abuse have been sharing their experiences at an event to raise awareness of the issue.

More than 250 professionals from local government, the police and medical services were at Slough’s Copthorne Hotel, in Cippenham Lane, on Wednesday (November 22) for the East Berkshire Against Violence and Exploitation Conference.

Speakers discussed coercive control, child sexual exploitation, the impact of gangs and female genital mutilation, we well as best practice for recognising warning signs and how best to respond.

Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman), cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “This conference has provided practitioners from all over the county with an invaluable opportunity to further their knowledge and understanding of a series of difficult issues that affect people, not only in Slough, but across the entire country.

“The brave survivors who shared their stories have ensured we gain a greater understanding of their experiences, providing us with the insight needed to make sure we offer victims the level of support they deserve and need.”