New buddy benches help pupils forge friendships

Friendships will be forged thanks to the installation of new ‘buddy benches’ in the town’s schools, a headteacher has said.

The colourful socially-oriented seats have been set up at James Elliman Academy in Elliman Avenue, St Mary’s CE Primary in Yew Tree Road, and Claycots Primary in Monksfield Way.

Children without someone to play with at break time will be able to sit on the benches – which are made from recycled plastic bottles - to let other pupils and staff know how they feel.

They were paid for by Slough Urban Renewal, a partnership between Slough Borough Council and development firm Morgan Sindall Investments.

Rachel Cross, headteacher at St Mary’s, said: “We are delighted with our new buddy bench, which is colourful and attractive.

“As an eco-school we particularly like the fact the bench is made from recycled bottles.

“Children can be seen using the bench every day, whether to find a friend to play with, chat to an adult on duty or sit with their own friends for a chat.

“It is a super addition to our outside space.”