Volunteers provide garden makeover for youngster with complex medical condition

A garden makeover which will allow a seven-year-old boy with a complex medical condition to play more freely he been given to a family from Burnham.

Volunteers from children’s charity Wellchild and company Transcrip were hard at work in the Cotterell’s family home last week.

Sandra and Damien’s only son Eli has 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes a delay in development.

His parents say he has the cognitive age of nine to 12 months.

The team of workers installed a level and flat play area together with a floor level trampoline and a decking area.

The makeover also includes a dish swing, which is more accessible to Eli, who mostly shuffles in a sitting position to get around.

Astro turf and bark will also be used to ensure the pupil at Arbour Vale School in Slough has a soft landing.

“A lot of parks are completely inaccessible to Eli,” said his mother Sandra, who moved into her home two years ago.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to have a family garden that Eli can finally use.”

Visit www.wellchild.org.uk for details.