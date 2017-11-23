Slough council investigation clears leader of code of conduct breaches

An independent investigation has cleared the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) of breaching the local authority’s code of conduct.

SBC confirmed today (Thursday) that its own probe into the actions of Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) had cleared him of wrongdoing.

It follows allegations of bullying and harassment, including a claim he sent an explicit video sent over Whatsapp to a number of fellow Labour Party members.

The investigation was launched by the council’s monitoring officer, who appointed an independent assessor after receiving a formal complaint.

A summary of the findings was received by Cllr Munawar and the complainant yesterday (Wednesday), but has not been made public.

Cllr Munawar remains suspended from the Labour Party while it carries out its own investigation.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are happy to confirm that it is very clear Cllr Munawar did not breach the council’s code of conduct.

“It was also very clear the video did not come from a council phone.

“It was a personal phone and it is not relevant to his current status as leader of the council.”