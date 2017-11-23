Three jailed after raid on Slough cannabis factory

Three men arrested at a cannabis factory in a property in Stoke Poges Lane, Slough, have been jailed for drugs offences.

Cezary Caborwski, 37, Maciej Dzieszko, 33, and Karol Zamojtuk, 30, all of no fixed abode, each pleaded guilty to one count of production of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, at a previous hearing on Tuesday, November 7.

Caborwski was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment, Dzieszko was jailed for 10 months and Zamojtuk was sentenced to 17 months' imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Friday, November 17.

Police officers discovered the cannabis factory on July 28 this year.

Two of the upstairs bedrooms contained 24 cannabis plants and the rest of the house was set up for further production.

Officers also found a vacuum-packed package of mature cannabis ready for distribution – and a large amount of cash was also seized.

The three defendants were arrested at the address and charged the following day.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Natasha Gidda, said: "This is an excellent result for Thames Valley Police and demonstrates that we will act robustly in tackling organised crime groups.

"It is vital that we work with the local community to tackle all crime, so if anyone notices any suspicious activity in their area, please report it to the force either online, at a police station or by calling 101.

"Landlords, if tenants are paying you in a lot of cash then it is probably too good to be true, so please ensure you regularly check your property and report any suspicious activity."