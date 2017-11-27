Christmas Bazaar raises funds to help school pupils in Nepal

Tombolas and stalls raised money for school girls in Nepal thanks to the efforts of the 3rd Slough Brownies, Rangers, Guides and Rainbows.

They set up their Christmas Bazaar at the Slough Baptist Church Hall on Saturday and served food and drinks to visitors.

Group leader Lesley Ashton said they raised ‘well over’ £1,500, smashing the group’s target by more than £500, and she was ‘very pleased’.

Some of the money raised at the event in Windsor Road will be used to help finance the group’s own activities.

Lesley Ashton, the group leader, said: “They need to realise how fortunate we are in this country.

“When we say we haven’t got anything, we have. We’ve got an awful lot.”

The school they are donating to has been rebuilt following its destruction in the earthquakes in 2015.