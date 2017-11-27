Feedback wanted on strategy to improve air quality in Slough

Residents are being asked for their views on ways to reduce air pollution in Slough.

The town experiences elevated levels of pollution which affects the borough’s air quality, with emissions from road vehicles the most significant source.

The council’s draft Slough Low Emission Strategy (LES) forms part of the Slough Air Quality Action Plan, which aims to improve air quality by 2025 by accelerating the uptake in cleaner fuels and technologies.

LES aims to build on activity already taking place in the borough, which includes the introduction of cycle hire facilities, electric charging points in the town centre and electric pool cars and bikes for use by council staff.

Slough Borough Council is looking for feedback on its draft strategy.

Councillor Joginder Bal, cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “The council has developed a low emission strategy which supports our transport strategy in targeting reductions in vehicle emissions across the borough.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents and the people who visit and work in Slough is paramount and we can make great improvements to our local air quality if we work together towards a shared vision.

“We are committed to making immediate and long lasting improvements to our environment and we’d like residents to help us shape our plans.

“We’d like people to tell us what they think about our strategy, and share their ideas for creating a low emissions future for Slough.”

Click here to see the strategy and here to leave suggestions before Monday, January 8.

Alternatively write to Environmental Quality Team, Slough Borough Council, St Martins Place, 51, Bath Road, Slough, SL1 3UF, or hand in comments at MyCouncil centres.

A final draft of the strategy, which will take into consideration the views of residents, is expected to go before the council’s cabinet for approval in February.