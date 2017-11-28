Two Slough hotels fail sexual exploitation tests

Two hotels failed tests on their measures to identify and stop sexual exploitation which were carried out by plain clothed police officers in Slough last week.

An officer attempted to book a room at four hotels while accompanied by two young girls and also tried to purchase alcohol.

Two of the four hotels visited on Thursday failed the test.

One hotel was willing to rent one double room to the plain clothes police officer with the two children without appropriate checks being made, or any call being made to the police regarding a suspicious booking.

At the second hotel, two adjacent double rooms were sold to the officer together with an inappropriate sale of alcohol at the bar, without appropriate checks and no call being made to the police.

The other two hotels denied them a room and alcohol, however no call was made to police.

Jonathan Stanley, a neighbourhood inspector for Slough who led the operation, said: “It was disappointing that some staff did not spot the signs of sexual exploitation.

“Thames Valley Police will work with the premises to strengthen their procedures and will continue to work in partnership with all Slough hoteliers to promote safe environments for children and deny offenders venues to commit crime.

“It was pleasing to see that some hotel staff asked probing questions. This is exactly what we want to see and they have set the benchmark that we want some of the others to now reach.

“There is a hotel watch scheme in place in Slough and these operations will continue to ensure the safety of those living and working in our area.”