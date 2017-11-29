Slough Children's Services Trust awards celebrates achievements of youngsters

A West End actor and Star Wars stuntman helped present the Slough Children’s Services Trust’s Children Looked After and Care Leaver Awards on Thursday.

The ceremony, which had nearly 170 nominations, celebrates the achievements of younger children in care and care leavers.

Presenter Adam Bernard, who hails from Slough, stars in the West End’s Dreamgirls and featured as John Boyega’s stunt double in Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens.

“I think it’s really important to give all kids a sense of achievement, self-worth and love,” said Adam.

“My mum has been an active foster carer for 15 years and from my own experience, I’ve absolutely loved helping what started out to be children in need, but quickly turns into family,” he added.

Also presenting awards was trust chief executive Nicola Clemo, who said: “This event is eagerly anticipated throughout the year as it provides us with the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible achievements of our children and young people.”